Maserati crisis: Stellantis denies selling, but losses are concerning

Maserati is going through a particularly complex period. Dealing with a sharp decline in global deliveries and worsening trade tensions between Europe and the United States, the future of the Trident brand appears uncertain. However, according to the group’s leadership, there are no plans for divestment by Stellantis.

In the past year, Maserati’s global sales stopped at approximately 11,300 units, marking a 57.5% collapse compared to 2023. The US market, although strongly contracting with a 37% decrease and just 4,800 units sold, still remains the most important for the Italian brand. Further complicating the situation, the new 25% customs tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported European cars risk severely impacting the Italian brands of the group.

Stellantis has therefore tasked McKinsey & Co with analyzing the economic impact of these measures on its activities, particularly on Maserati and Alfa Romeo. According to reports from Automotive News, rumors about a possible sale of the two brands, considered among the least performing in the Stellantis universe, have intensified.

In a letter addressed to the Italian union Uilm and also confirmed by Reuters, Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo, categorically denied any hypothesis of a sale: “Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to Italy and all the group’s brands, including Maserati.” This letter also silences rumors of interest from Chery, a Chinese car manufacturer interested in acquiring the premium brand.

Meanwhile, the company must also deal with the failure of its electric transition: the MC20 Folgore, the electric supercar that was supposed to debut in 2025, has now been officially canceled. According to the official statement, the cancellation is related to “demand prospects that are too weak in the battery-powered sports car segment.”

The financial results reflect this turbulence: in 2024 Maserati closed the year with an adjusted operating loss of 260 million euros, far from the profit of 141 million recorded in 2023. Despite the unstable scenario, Stellantis seems determined to defend the symbolic and strategic value of the Maserati brand, keeping it firmly in its orbit.