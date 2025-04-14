Is Chery eyeing Maserati? The Chinese make their move

In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about Maserati, partly due to the collapse in registrations recorded last year, which has put the future of the luxury brand belonging to Stellantis at risk. The situation is so delicate that the group, in addition to reducing its investments in the brand, has decided to turn to a prestigious consulting firm to evaluate possible options: selling it, spinning it off, or relaunching it. Inevitably, all this has fueled rumors about a possible sale of the brand to another manufacturer. Among the names that have emerged, the Chinese company Chery stands out, which does not rule out an interest in Maserati, although at the moment Stellantis does not seem inclined to sell the brand.

Is Chery intending to purchase Maserati?

In recent times, rumors about possible involvement from Chinese automakers have become increasingly persistent. One of these, Chery, has come forward, without denying interest in Maserati, but emphasizing that several premium brands are currently on their radar. “At the moment I cannot give you precise confirmations, I can only state that we are certainly very interested in various brands that belong to the high-end segment,” declared Zhang Guibing, president of the group, during a recent interview.

During the same interview, when asked about the intention to open a design center in Italy, Zhang Guibing responded without hesitation: “Yes, yes.” The president of Chery International then analyzed with clarity the state of the electric car market in Europe, with a focus on Italy: “It is evident that the infrastructure for electric mobility is not as developed as in China, and this represents a critical issue. However, in the last two or three years we have witnessed important changes: technological innovation is advancing at a very rapid pace.”

Guibing then illustrated the latest developments in Chinese research in the automotive sector: “We call them super hybrid cars, because in urban settings they are able to travel from 100 to 300 kilometers in fully electric mode. In mixed driving conditions, however, they reach a total range of up to 1,200 kilometers. Even in China, the demand for super hybrids is growing strongly.” And he concluded: “Once again, it is technological research that offers the most effective solutions. This is what will support the development of the electric car market in Europe as well.” So, could Maserati’s destiny really become intertwined with China? Only time will tell.