Maserati crisis deepens as deliveries drop in Q3 2025

Maserati’s crisis seems far from over. While waiting for Stellantis to present the new industrial plan for the Trident brand, Q3 2025 numbers confirm a still difficult picture. According to estimates released by the group, Maserati’s global deliveries stopped at just over 1,700 units, with a 19% decline compared to the same period last year.

A decline that weighs on a brand that symbolizes Italian luxury, now called upon to regain market confidence and find a clear direction. To do this, Stellantis has entrusted the leadership of the relaunch to Jean-Philippe Imparato, already the protagonist of the turnaround of the group’s European division. It will be up to him to design Maserati’s future and present, in the coming weeks, a revival strategy that will clarify which models will remain in the lineup and what new developments we’ll see in the coming years.

Attention is focused particularly on the possible new generation of Quattroporte and Levante, two historic names that could mark the brand’s return in grand style. However, the challenge is complex: Maserati operates in an increasingly crowded premium segment, where German and Chinese competition are advancing rapidly.

In recent months there has been no shortage of rumors about a possible sale of the brand, first to Asian groups and then to Arab investors, hypotheses that Stellantis has always denied. The stated objective remains to bring Maserati back to its former glory, keeping it within the group’s portfolio.

All eyes are now on Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, who in early 2026 should unveil the definitive plan for the Trident’s future.