Maserati faces devastating sales decline in 2024: is the Trident also in danger?

2024 proved to be a particularly difficult year for Maserati, with financial results far worse than initial expectations. Stellantis, the automotive group that manages the brand, recently published annual data highlighting a dramatic collapse: sales decreased by 57%, dropping from 26,600 units in 2023 to just 11,300 in 2024.

The comparison with main competitors makes the severity of the situation even more evident. Ferrari, a historic rival of the Trident, delivered 13,752 vehicles in 2024, registering a slight growth of 0.7% and thus surpassing Maserati in sales: an overtaking that until recently would have seemed unthinkable. Lamborghini also approached Maserati’s numbers with 10,700 vehicles sold, marking an increase of 5.7%.

Carlos Tavares, before leaving his position as CEO of Stellantis, had attributed this drastic decline to ineffective marketing strategies. Maserati’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, confirmed this assessment and predicted that the balance sheet will remain at a loss in 2025 as well, while expressing optimism for a possible return to profitability by 2026.

Despite rumors of a possible sale of the brand, which emerged after statements by former Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight in July 2024, the group has categorically denied any intention to sell Maserati or to aggregate it with other Italian luxury groups.

It is still too early to predict the future of the brand. The arrival of the new CEO is recent, and Stellantis seems intent on giving the brand the necessary time to attempt a relaunch. Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Europe, emphasized that Maserati deserves an adequate recovery plan. The next two years will be decisive for the future of the Trident, which will also depend on the strategies of Tavares’ successor, whose name will be announced in the first half of 2025.