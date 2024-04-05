Maserati at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: elegance, performance and pure excitement

Once again this year Maserati has decided to take part in the prestigious Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament. In fact, we are practically at the gates of the start of the competition – which will be held from April 6 to 14 – in which the best players on the planet, promise great spectacle on the world’s most prestigious clay courts.

For Maserati, this will be the third consecutive year as main sponsor. This year, official cars from the Italian manufacturer will be made available to the world’s tennis stars. In fact, a fleet of models (Grecale, Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte) will be of great support for the great champions to move easily between matches. In addition, the opportunity to participate in test drives with the various MC20, MC20 Cielo, GranTurismo and Grecale will also be offered. Opportunities you don’t get every day, counting also the environment in which the tests will be conducted.

It is expected to be a unique show, to say the least, to be experienced through and through. A unique show looms, all to be experienced. Anticipation is beginning to ferment wildly, for a very important event that is sure to draw attention from all over the world, and Maserati is contributing a large part of that great outcome.

Inside the Commercial Village will be a new Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo, with a Neptune 6-cylinder internal combustion engine to star under its hood. Such a car represents Italian luxury performance in every detail. Car that recalls in all its splendor a sporting tradition characterized by the perfect mix of luxury and style.

In addition, the Modena-based manufacturer will put some of its own on permanent display inside the Monaco Country Club. What better occasion than the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters to give visibility to Maserati’s magnificent creations? As icing on the cake, in the VIP area, there will be an MC20 Cielo, a real work of art that will not struggle to catch all the gazes of those present, being also the first time ever to be in front of such a prestigious audience.

Such a car, seems to be a true masterpiece on wheels, made expressly and solely for the request of an important client. This magnificent car is clearly positioned in the Maserati Fuoriserie personalization program, proof of great originality and uniqueness.