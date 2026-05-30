Maserati at a crossroads: Stellantis won’t sell, but partners are on the table

Maserati will remain within Stellantis, and Antonio Filosa made that clear directly. The Stellantis CEO ruled out any possible sale of the Trident, while leaving a different door open: potential industrial and technological collaborations with companies outside the group. Filosa chose to make this position public at a particularly difficult moment for the Modena-based brand, which is struggling with weak sales, reduced production volumes and a medium-term strategy that still needs clearer definition.

Stellantis rules out Maserati sale but considers new partnerships

Maserati’s recent trajectory tells the story of a brand still searching for balance between the legacy of Italian sporting luxury and the new rules imposed by electrification, software and global platforms. Filosa reportedly spoke of the need to combine complementary skills to raise the level of the customer experience. That wording suggests that Stellantis is evaluating partners capable of strengthening technology, industrial architectures and development capacity, areas where costs are now becoming increasingly difficult to sustain for a low-volume luxury brand.

The issue, however, remains delicate because Stellantis cannot manage Maserati like any other brand. Its positioning depends on design, performance, Italian tradition and a deep connection with Modena, elements that directly shape the commercial value of its cars. Moving too much of the production focus outside Italy, possibly towards China as some reports had suggested in recent months, could weaken the very image of Italian excellence that Maserati carries into global markets.

To compete with Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW M and the new high-end electric players, Stellantis is reportedly considering targeted partnerships focused on shared platforms, software and components, without damaging the Trident’s identity. More details on Maserati’s future should arrive by the end of 2026, as Stellantis announced during last week’s Investor Day. Many observers see that timeframe as decisive for understanding the path Filosa really intends to follow.

In the meantime, Maserati needs new products, a more coherent range and a credible position in the global luxury performance segment. A reassurance that Stellantis does not intend to sell the brand, on its own, will not be enough to guarantee those goals.