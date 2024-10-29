Mansory’s Ferrari Purosangue Pugnator makes its first public appearance

The Ferrari Purosangue has recently arrived on the market and is already among the best-selling cars from the Prancing Horse in 2024, and despite having mind-blowing technical specifications, the German tuning brand Mansory didn’t hesitate to get their hands on it and make it even more aggressive.

Ferrari Purosangue: here are the first official images of the Mansory version

The Ferrari Pugnator by Mansory has hit the market with an exclusive carbon fiber bodykit, Mansory badges replacing Ferrari ones everywhere, generous air intakes, a massive diffuser, and an output of 745 horsepower and 733 Nm of torque from the same original 6.5-liter V12.

Now we can finally admire the vehicle in a realistic environment, as until now its bodywork had only been shown indoors, without natural light and with various touch-ups to make the images more appealing. The images visible in this article show it in sunlight, allowing us to see how the paint responds and how the colors and reflections behave.

The car is completely covered in Vermillion red, from the hood to the sides, from the tail to the roof, and the bodywork showcases a vast number of small elements, aerodynamic parts, and angles that extend beyond the general silhouette. The Pugnator‘s coat alternates between a uniform paint style and a slightly darker one dotted with light Vermillion.

While this version certainly makes the model more aggressive, it perhaps loses some of that charm that only Prancing Horse supercars can provide. In related news, the Maranello automaker recently officially presented the new Ferrari F80, a hypercar costing 3.6 million euros and available in only 799 units, which are already all sold out.