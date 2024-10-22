How does the Ferrari F80 V6 sound? The new hypercar fails to convince all enthusiasts

The Prancing Horse’s new hypercar, the Ferrari F80, was officially unveiled last week. Despite the €3.6 million price tag ($4 million), all 799 planned units have already been sold. However, its first appearance at the Imola circuit during the 2024 Ferrari World Finals hasn’t convinced all enthusiasts. The supercar’s sound has come under scrutiny, being deemed unsatisfactory.

Enthusiasts consider the new Ferrari F80’s sound “boring”

The Maranello-based automaker chose not to use the V12 engine in favor of a V6, paired with a hybrid system. The difference compared to the 12Cilindri is substantial, and enthusiasts have noticed. The 900 HP from the V6 unit and additional 300 HP from the hybrid unit aren’t enough: the sound, according to Prancing Horse fans, is disappointing.

A new YouTube video captured the Ferrari F80 during its first public appearance, and the sound appears muffled, almost too “calm” compared to other Ferrari F-family cars like the Enzo, F50, and F40. It sounds very similar to the 296 GTB. From the video, it’s noticeable that in some parts of the track, the new supercar seems rather quiet, as if running on electric power only, while in others, such as slower corners, it sounds more “aggressive.”

It’s worth noting that the V6 engine has never generated a memorable sound, just like the latest Formula 1 cars, which are also equipped with six-cylinder engines. The Maranello automaker has focused its efforts on mechanics and engineering, giving less importance to the sound, which is still an important factor for enthusiasts. While it may generate fewer emotions compared to the beloved V12, the new Ferrari F80 will surely deliver an exciting driving experience like other Prancing Horse supercars.