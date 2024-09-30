Ferrari Purosangue turns two: was its debut a success or a flop?

In September 2022, Ferrari surprised the automotive world by introducing the Purosangue, a four-door vehicle unlike other Ferraris. This model generated considerable interest and discussion because, although Ferrari avoids explicitly defining it as such, it is widely considered the Prancing Horse’s first step into the competitive luxury SUV segment.

Two years after its launch, we can say that the Ferrari Purosangue has been a success

Before its debut, many believed that for a company like Ferrari, which had always focused on “traditional” supercars, bringing an SUV to market would be risky from an image and reputation standpoint. Two years after its debut, however, we can say that these concerns have not been reflected in reality. In fact, since the Ferrari Purosangue was launched on the market, things for the brand have improved further, both in terms of sales, which have grown even more, reaching record levels, and in terms of image.

While sales data speak clearly, regarding Ferrari’s image, there are no indications that the launch of the Purosangue had a negative impact on the brand’s prestige. Ferrari continues to dominate the supercar segment and is benefiting economically from this success. In fact, its profits grew from 28.3 percent in the first half of 2023 to 28.9 percent in the same period of 2024, confirming the brand’s financial strength.

Therefore, Ferrari’s choice has proven to be successful. Will the same happen with the Prancing Horse’s first electric vehicle? This, as confirmed by CEO Benedetto Vigna, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2025 and “will be very, very fast.” In this case, there is considerably more controversy, considering the concern that an electric vehicle could denature the Prancing Horse brand. To find out whether this will truly be the case or not, we’ll just have to wait and see.