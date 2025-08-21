Mansory unveils its wildest BMW XM: matte black, turquoise, and a starry-sky interior

Mansory is back at it again, pushing boundaries with a brand-new take on the BMW XM, and this time it’s bolder than ever. After two controversial versions, the German tuner has revealed a head-turning makeover featuring a matte black and turquoise two-tone finish, a dazzling interior, and even a starlight headliner. Love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure, you can’t ignore it.

Mansory’s second attempt at reimagining the XM mainly focused on new wheels fitted to a Brooklyn Gray body. Now, however, the transformation is full-scale, inside and out. The SUV boasts sharp contrasts between forged carbon fiber and turquoise accents, with radical additions like a fully reworked carbon front bumper extension, unique aero fins stretching toward the headlights, and rims with custom turquoise hubcaps. A surprising touch comes in the form of a red Mansory badge on the trunk lid and a Formula 1–style rear brake light, giving the XM an unmistakable presence.

Inside, things get even wilder. The cabin is wrapped entirely in quilted turquoise leather, so bright it practically reflects sunlight into the windshield. Mansory even added a “starry-sky” headliner, a feature usually reserved for ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce.

On the performance side, the Mansory XM rides on 23-inch wheels, with additional carbon fiber upgrades including a rear spoiler and mirror caps. It’s unclear whether the power output has been enhanced, but the stock XM already delivers plenty of muscle thanks to its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

With all the added weight from the modifications, it might be a touch slower, but the focus here is clearly on the looks. We have no doubts about it. Ultimately, Mansory’s latest BMW XM is yet another statement piece that challenges conventional design and refuses to blend in.