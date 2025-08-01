BMW XM sales may be weak, but this tuner just made it a real monster

Despite its bold design and electrified performance, the BMW XM has struggled to find its audience. But that hasn’t stopped renowned tuning house G-Power from unleashing an extreme performance upgrade that transforms the XM into an all-out powerhouse.

Their latest package boosts the plug-in hybrid SUV to a jaw-dropping 950 HP and 1,033 Nm of torque, enough to send it hurtling toward a top speed of nearly 186 mph. Who’s asking for more power in a car that hardly sells? Well, for the few brave (and wealthy) enthusiasts who own one, this new GXM Bi-Turbo treatment delivers supercar-level acceleration, cutting the 0–60 mph sprint to under four seconds.

Even in stock form, the XM isn’t exactly underpowered. The Label Red variant delivers 738 HP and nearly 1,000 Nm of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, it also provides up to 62 miles of pure electric range, combining high performance with low-emission urban driving. But, the numbers don’t lie: BMW sold just 7,813 XMs globally in 2024, despite a 15.8% year-over-year increase. That still made it the lowest-selling M-badged model in BMW’s lineup. Even the niche Z4 roadster outsold it with over 10,000 units.

In the US, the XM performed even worse. Sales dropped 14.7% year-over-year to just 1,974 units, making it the slowest-selling BMW model in America, behind even ultra-low-volume offerings. Price is a key factor here. US buyers only had access to the V8 and Label Red trims, both priced north of $160,000. In Europe, the less expensive XM 50e with a six-cylinder hybrid setup launched at around €132,400, but still failed to ignite strong interest. Add in polarizing styling, and it’s easy to see why some buyers steer clear.

G-Power aims to flip the narrative. Their power kits start at 850 HP / 811 lb-ft for around $10,700, ramping up to 900 HP / 848 lb-ft for $23,000. The full-fat 950 HP version has yet to receive a price tag. Alongside the mechanical upgrades, buyers can spec out carbon fiber body elements, 23-inch forged wheels, and fully customized interiors.