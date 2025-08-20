Maserati steals the spotlight at Monterey Car Week 2025

Maserati captivated California during Monterey Car Week 2025, the world’s most prestigious gathering of automotive collectors and enthusiasts. With over a century of heritage blending racing pedigree, design, and performance, the Trident brand made a lasting impression through exclusive debuts, elegant showcases, prestigious awards, and even a record-breaking auction sale.

The centerpiece of Maserati’s presence was the North American debut of the new MCPURA, unveiled in its Cielo convertible version at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, before being displayed on the renowned Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Alongside it, Maserati presented its Nettuno-powered lineup, including the GT2 Stradale, GranTurismo Trofeo, and Grecale Trofeo, all featured at the Concours Village.

An evolution of the MC20, the new MCPURA further refines Maserati’s philosophy with sharper exterior lines, lightweight materials, and a premium cabin. At its core remains the beating heart of the brand: the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, producing 621 hp. Offered both as a coupé and a convertible, the supercar delivers pure driving excitement, uncompromising elegance, and world-class performance.

Monterey Car Week also provided an opportunity to celebrate Maserati’s glorious past. Two historical icons, the 1956 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer and a 1956 A6G 2000 Allemano Coup, shone at the Concours d’Elegance. The former won the Briggs Cunningham Trophy and first place in the Postwar Sports Racing category, while the latter secured third place in Postwar Luxury Touring.

Record-breaking moments were not missing: at the Broad Arrow Jet Center auction, a rare 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale sold for $5.2 million, setting a new benchmark for a modern Maserati. Produced in just 50 units, with bodywork by Giugiaro and a Ferrari-derived V12, the MC12 remains the fastest road-going Maserati ever built.

With such a commanding presence, Maserati showcased its unique identity in Monterey: a brand able to honor its legendary past while simultaneously looking to the future with innovative models like the MCPURA. Tradition and modernity, elegance and performance, the Trident once again affirmed its place as one of the most authentic symbols of Italian automotive excellence.