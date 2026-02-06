Leapmotor targets 1 million vehicle sales in 2026 with Stellantis support

Chinese automaker Leapmotor, backed by Stellantis, targets a major leap in global growth with the goal of surpassing one million vehicles sold in 2026. Reaching that milestone would mark a significant increase compared with recent results and confirm the brand’s rapid expansion across the global automotive landscape.

According to Chief Operating Officer Xu Jun, Leapmotor aims to reach around 1,050,000 deliveries in 2026, which would represent a 76% increase compared with 2025. Last year, the company already recorded strong progress, delivering 596,555 vehicles worldwide, up 103% year over year. These figures highlight a very fast growth trajectory for the Chinese brand, which continues its global expansion, including its recent entry into the Mexican market.

The current lineup spans multiple segments and includes nine models, ranging from compact city cars to SUVs. The range features the small B05 and T03, the B01 and C01 sedans, and the B03X, B10, C10, C11, and C16 SUVs. During 2026, Leapmotor will further expand its portfolio with the arrival of the high-end D19 SUV, equipped with an 80.3 kWh battery, and the premium D99 MPV. The brand’s expansion accelerated especially after late 2023, when Stellantis acquired a 20% stake for €1.5 billion (about $1.6 billion). Later, the FAW Group also joined the company with a 5% stake.

Future growth will come not only from new models but also from stronger international presence. In the early months of 2026, Leapmotor recorded year-over-year delivery growth, although volumes declined compared with the previous month, which signals a temporary adjustment phase. The company still expects sales to rise progressively thanks to overseas expansion and a strategy more focused on profitability.

For 2026, Leapmotor plans to adopt a more cautious approach, prioritizing the commercial stability of existing models rather than rapidly introducing new vehicles. With a now solid position in the Chinese market, the brand continues building its global footprint, aiming to strengthen volumes and financial sustainability over the medium term.