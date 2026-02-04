Leapmotor enters Mexico as part of its global expansion

Stellantis has officially confirmed Leapmotor’s arrival in Mexico, marking another step in the international expansion of the Chinese electric-vehicle brand. The goal is to offer the local market a full lineup of zero-emission models, focusing on affordable pricing, high quality standards, and after-sales support backed by Stellantis’ network.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hangzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province, Leapmotor operates across the entire electric-vehicle value chain. The company develops in-house design, software, intelligent driving systems, electric motors, and batteries. This approach allows Leapmotor to tightly control quality, costs, and technological development. In fact, around 60 percent of each vehicle’s value comes from components that the company designs and produces internally.

Leapmotor enters Mexico as Stellantis expands its EV strategy

Among the brand’s most advanced solutions stands the “eight-in-one” propulsion system, which combines multiple powertrain elements into a single unit to improve efficiency and compactness. Leapmotor also ranked among the first manufacturers to introduce Cell-to-Chassis technology, which integrates the battery directly into the vehicle structure to increase rigidity and optimize space. The company completes this technical package with an electronic architecture divided into four domains, designed to ensure reliability and high performance.

Leapmotor’s entry into Mexico fits within the strategy launched in May 2024, when Stellantis and Leapmotor created the joint venture Leapmotor International BV, with Stellantis holding a 51 percent stake. The agreement combines Stellantis’ industrial expertise and global sales network with Leapmotor’s electric technologies, aiming to accelerate the brand’s expansion into new markets.

The lineup planned for Mexico in 2026 will include three main models. The Leapmotor B10 will take the form of a compact SUV measuring about 4.5 meters in length. It will feature REEV extended-range technology and deliver 215 horsepower. Total driving range will reach up to 900 kilometers, making it suitable for both urban use and long-distance travel. Inside, the cabin will offer a modern layout with a panoramic roof, digital instrument cluster, large central display, and a comprehensive safety package.

The Leapmotor C10 will compete in the midsize SUV segment and will also use REEV technology. With a driving range of up to 1,100 kilometers and a length of 4.73 meters, it will emphasize space and comfort. The interior will follow a minimalist design, featuring two main screens and standard Level 2 driver-assistance systems.

At the top of the range, Leapmotor will position the C16, a nearly five-meter-long SUV designed with larger families in mind. With 228 horsepower and a driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers, it will offer a third row of seats and higher-grade interior finishes, while maintaining a full suite of active and passive safety systems.