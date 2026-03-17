Leapmotor takes off with Stellantis: record sales and first annual profit

In 2025, Leapmotor delivered 596,555 vehicles worldwide, more than double the previous year’s total, confirming a growth path that brought the Stellantis-backed Chinese automaker to its first annual profit since its founding in 2015. Several models launched in the domestic market during the year helped drive that growth, including the B10 crossover, the B01 sedan, and the Lafa 5 hatchback, which will arrive in Europe under the B05 name.

Leapmotor doubles sales and posts its first annual profit in 2025

The annual results show a company in the middle of a major transformation. Revenue reached 64.72 billion yuan, or about €8.10 billion, up by more than 101 percent, while gross margin rose to a record 14.5 percent. Profit reached 540 million yuan, roughly €67.6 million, reversing the trend from the 2.82 billion yuan loss that closed out 2024.

Available liquidity rose to 37.88 billion yuan, exceeding €4.74 billion. The first signs of this turnaround had already appeared in August last year, when first-half results showed a profit of 30 million yuan, supported by higher deliveries and spare-parts sales.

On the corporate side, FAW Equity Investment marked an important step when it acquired a 5 percent stake in Leapmotor by purchasing more than 74.8 million shares at 50.03 yuan each, for a total value of 3.74 billion yuan, or about €468 million. That move adds to the 20 percent stake Stellantis bought at the end of 2023 for €1.5 billion, when the brand had only just started to take its first steps outside China.

Leapmotor also gave greater weight to its international expansion during 2025, delivering 67,052 vehicles outside the domestic market thanks to its partnership with Stellantis. By December, the brand had built a network of 900 sales and service points across 40 countries, while in Spain the local CKD assembly project continued for the B10 crossover and the B05 sedan. The company should start production in October this year, begin the initial B05 phase in June 2026, and move to large-scale output in 2027.

Meanwhile, in China, the commercial network reached 950 sales outlets and 526 service centers across 295 cities. Leapmotor plans to launch at least three new models in 2026, including the A10 crossover, which will take the B03X name in Europe, the D19 SUV, and the D99 minivan. With this broader lineup, the company aims to reach one million units sold by the end of the current year, a target that does not look unrealistic judging by these figures.