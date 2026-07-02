Stellantis shows the future of delivery work with autonomous van debut

Stellantis Pro One will bring a complete vision of the future of professional mobility to the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, with a 1,000-square-meter stand, 13 vehicles on display and four brands specialized in the commercial vehicle sector. The goal is to show a broad and flexible offer, capable of covering very different needs, from small professionals working in urban centers to large fleets involved in distribution and large-scale services. The exhibition path will start with the most compact micromobility solutions and extend to larger vans, passing through electric vehicles, combustion-powered models and configurations designed for specific activities.

Stellantis Pro One heads to Hannover with autonomous delivery concept and 13 vehicles

One of the central themes will be Stellantis CustomFit, the program dedicated to customizing commercial vehicles directly at the factory. This does not simply mean adding shelves or accessories to the cargo area. It means designing vehicles around the needs of those who use them every day, whether as mobile workshops, technical assistance vehicles, delivery vans or solutions for specialized professional activities. A global network of more than 500 certified partners supports the program, with the aim of guaranteeing tailor-made conversions while maintaining quality, safety and consistency with the group’s standards. The goal is to reduce the time between vehicle purchase and operational use.

The Smart Compact Van in the C-segment will also make its live debut in Hannover. It introduces completely redesigned interiors based on feedback from people who use commercial vehicles every day, with a cabin designed to be more functional and modular. The new van will be available with both electric powertrains and internal combustion engines, confirming Stellantis’ multi-energy approach and giving companies greater freedom depending on routes, loads and charging infrastructure availability.

The most anticipated novelty, however, will be Box on Wheels, an autonomous concept dedicated to last-mile deliveries. Stellantis will present it on September 14 in Hall 13, and it will represent one of the clearest signs of Stellantis Pro One’s evolution. The division no longer wants to simply build commercial vehicles. It aims to become a provider of integrated solutions for professional mobility.

Eric Laforge, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Pro One, will present the project on stage together with Emanuele Cappellano, outlining the latest developments from the division and the directions that will shape the future of commercial vehicles: electrification, customization, connected services and new autonomous solutions for the daily work of companies and professionals.