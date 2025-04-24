Leapmotor confirms B10 as its second SUV in Brazil

Leapmotor continues with its long-term strategy in South America and confirms the B10 as the second model of the brand to be sold in the region. The announcement was made even before the first complete presentation of the model to the public, which will take place at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The B10 SUV will be the second Leapmotor model to be marketed in Brazil

“By confirming the Leapmotor B10 as the next model of the brand to arrive in Brazil and Chile, we clearly demonstrate that the brand’s and Stellantis’ plans for South America are long-term. The B10 has been successful since the start of pre-sales in China, and we are confident that it will repeat this performance in the region, being essential for our local strategy,” says Fernando Varela, Vice President of Leapmotor for South America. With the B10 and C10 models, Leapmotor will compete for a significant share of the medium and large electric SUV segment, offering customers surprising products that will surely represent a leap forward in innovation compared to the competition.

The Leapmotor B10 has conquered the market, with over 10,000 reservations in China in just one hour. The electric SUV adopts the brand’s new 3.5 architecture and features a high degree of electronic integration, with various systems (such as battery, motor, ADAS, and platform control) communicating with each other in a single central unit, equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8155 chip.

This integration speeds up the response times of each device, allowing the customer a more fluid, agile, and efficient experience. Reducing the number of electronic control units also results in less complex and lighter systems. The arrival of the Leapmotor B10 in Brazil and Chile will occur shortly after that of the C10, the brand’s first model in the region. More details about the model will be revealed at the time of the official launch.