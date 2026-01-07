Leapmotor got off to a very strong start in Brazil in 2025

The Brazilian market went through a phase of major renewal over the past year, driven above all by the arrival of Leapmotor, which has shown a surprisingly strong ability to penetrate the market. The Chinese brand officially debuted on November 4 and, in less than two months, already surpassed 1,200 vehicles sold, maintaining an average pace of more than 21 registrations per day. This performance highlights strong local enthusiasm and lays solid foundations for future expansion.

Leapmotor off to a strong start in Brazil as sales top 1,200 in weeks

Felipe Daemon, Head of Leapmotor South America, explained that the rapid consumer response reflects growing confidence in the brand’s electrified vehicles. He also emphasized that Leapmotor stands out as the only Chinese brand entering Brazil with the support of Stellantis’ 50 years of experience in the local market, a factor that played a crucial role during the initial rollout phase.

The first model to reach Brazil was the large C10 SUV, offered both as a fully electric vehicle and in an ultra-hybrid configuration featuring the innovative REEV technology. This solution, currently unique in the Brazilian market, combines the smooth electric driving experience with the flexibility of traditional refueling or charging, giving customers the advantages of both approaches.

Alongside the launch of the C10, Leapmotor also opened pre-orders for the B10, a mid-size electric SUV whose first deliveries are scheduled for early this year. All models sold in Brazil come with a comprehensive standard equipment package, including seven airbags, the Leap Pilot semi-autonomous driving system, and remote connectivity via a dedicated smartphone app.

On a global scale, Leapmotor reached the milestone of one million vehicles produced in September 2025 and closed the year with more than 500,000 units sold worldwide. As a result, the brand has further strengthened its position in the rapidly evolving electrification sector.