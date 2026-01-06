Leapmotor ranks first among Chinese EV startup brands

2025 marked a turning point for Leapmotor, as the company claimed the top position among Chinese start-ups specializing in electrified vehicles thanks to outstanding commercial performance. With 596,555 global deliveries across domestic and international markets, the automaker recorded growth of 103 percent compared with the previous year. This result highlights the strength of its industrial strategy and the company’s growing competitiveness in a sector defined by rapid technological change and increasingly intense competition.

Leapmotor doubles deliveries and takes the lead among Chinese start-ups

December alone contributed 60,423 vehicle deliveries across the entire lineup, confirming the sustained pace of expansion and further strengthening Leapmotor’s leading position in the electric mobility segment.

During the year, Leapmotor introduced the LEAP 3.5 technology platform, which represented a significant step forward in the brand’s technical capabilities. At the same time, the range expanded with the debut of the B10 SUV and the B01 sedan. These models were followed by the sleek Lafa5 sports coupé, marketed globally as the B05, and by the A10, known internationally as the B03X. Both vehicles made their public debut at major international auto shows. Looking ahead, Leapmotor is preparing the D19, a flagship SUV aimed at the E-segment.

Meanwhile, Leapmotor strengthened its global presence by entering South American and African markets, bringing its distribution network to more than 1,700 sales outlets worldwide. This widespread expansion has gone hand in hand with the brand’s commercial growth.

From a financial perspective, the company achieved the first positive half-year net profit in its history, followed by three consecutive profitable quarters. This milestone marks a crucial step toward long-term sustainable growth. In parallel, production reached the symbolic threshold of one million vehicles assembled.

The year concluded with celebrations marking Leapmotor’s tenth anniversary, a decade defined by fully in-house research and development and a constant commitment to innovation. The events, held in Hangzhou under the theme “Upward, Leading the Race,” brought together customers, partners, suppliers, investors, and media to reflect on the journey so far and to reaffirm the brand’s future vision.

Leapmotor reiterated its belief that solid technology and a pragmatic approach are the keys to moving from a strong market position to true leadership in the global automotive industry. In this context, 2025 laid solid foundations for the next decade, as the company accelerates its path toward worldwide leadership in electrified vehicles.