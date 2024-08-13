Leapmotor electrifies South America, here are the first models

Leapmotor and Stellantis team up to innovatively electrify South America; Brazil and Chile will be the first countries to host new models in this ambitious project.

Leapmotor arrives in South America: its first models in 2025

The Chinese brand Leapmotor, promising to be a major player in the electric vehicle market and a strategic partner of Stellantis, finally made its entry into the South American market official. Beginning in 2024, it will indeed begin the operational part for the country, and starting in 2025 the consuming public in Brazil and Chile will surely be able to appreciate and take advantage of the great technology and very attractive design of Leapmotor cars.

The first move by the brand regarding South America was to create the digital benchmark to all passionate users. Indeed, it is possible now to access the website www.leapmotorbrasil.com.br. These platform will be very rich with content and interactive. It will empower people who access it to remain up to date on the latest brand news, to be able to explore the product portfolio up close and to register to receive exclusive information in real time.

Leapmotor plans a well-defined strategy to try to satisfy the largest number of the South American public, specifically using three main fundamentals. These are certainly innovation, as Leapmotor cars are particularly distinguished by the cutting-edge technologies they offer, such as very advanced driver assistance systems, as well as the latest generation of connectivity solutions. Another pillar of the brand is certainly its design. It in fact features lines that are elegant and sporty at the same time. It is therefore a very meticulous process that aims to unite in the best possible way the aesthetics and functionality of the vehicle. Finally, a very important theme for Leapmotor is that of sustainability. Here the manufacturer is committed to the production of environmentally friendly electric vehicles, contributing substantially to the transition to a more sustainable future for all.

Fernando Varela will lead Leapmotor’s expansion in South America

Leading the ‘expansion the company wants to achieve in South America, Leapmotor has chosen Fernando Varela as vice president of the brand. Varela, holds a long experience in the automotive industry, and here he will have the big task of consolidating Leapmotor’s presence in the region and effectively building an extensive sales network.

In the coming months, Leapmotor will surely unveil to the public more details about what could be its first model destined for the South American market. It is rumored that this could be a vehicle that is long overdue and could have all the features to try to revolutionize the electric SUV segment for good.