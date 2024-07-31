Stellantis revolutionizes electric: first Leapmotor cars coming to Europe

Confirming what we anticipated in our article a few months ago, Leapmotor, the Chinese brand backed by Stellantis, is ready to make its entry into Europe. The first deliveries of the T03 and C10 electric models are now imminent, marking a new era for European electric mobility.

Stellantis and Leapmotor are bringing electric to Europe

The automotive group Stellantis, has recently definitively marked a new chapter in what concerns its electrification strategy thanks to the imminent arrival of the first Leapmotor electric cars on the European continent.

Through a joint venture that has proven equal, the two companies are succeeding in revolutionizing the European automotive market, with the privilege of being able to offer electric vehicles that are accessible to a good share of the market and users and technologically advanced.

Coming into being subsequently after a $1.6 billion investment, the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor has succeeded in leading to the creation of Leapmotor International, a new company devoted entirely to the marketing of low-cost electric cars, with the potential to be very competitive in all global markets except China.

First 800 Leapmotor in transit to Europe

Already leaving China, the first batch of 800 Leapmotor vehicles is in transit to arrive and show off on roads throughout Europe. Production of the T03 compact car has been located in Tychy, Poland. This plant receives the kits that come from Asia, which are then assembled and then distributed throughout the continent.

The offering covering the European market from Leapmotor will initially include two models. They are the T03 compact car and the C10 D-segment SUV. The T03, with its optimal size and range of up to 280 km (WLTP), will be aimed more at an urban audience that is looking for an electric alternative that is practical and economical. The C10, on the other hand, will be an alternative for a more spacious and comfortable driving experience, with a range that will be capable of up to 420 km (WLTP).

By leveraging the good understandings between the two companies, Stellantis and Leapmotor jointly aim to democratize electric mobility, with the intention of making these kinds of vehicles accessible to an ever-growing public. Anyway, with competitive prices and a range of models that are currently expected to meet the diverse needs of consumers, the joint venture looks to the current market as an ‘accelerator toward the transition to a zero-emission future.