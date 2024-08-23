Leapmotor C10, can the Chinese SUV rival BMW and Tesla?

The Leapmotor C10 represents one of the first vehicles from the Chinese manufacturer to enter the European market, thanks to a collaboration with Stellantis. This mid-sized SUV was unveiled at the IAA in autumn 2023 and will be available in Germany starting from September. Its arrival in Europe will be celebrated in grand style. The first videos and images from tests have already been published, and while awaiting road tests of this newcomer, there are already several impressions that make it a fierce competitor to important and established brands.

The Leapmotor C10 could be a success thanks to the collaboration with Stellantis

With a length of 4.73 meters and a height of 1.68 meters, the Leapmotor C10 is comparable in size to models like the BMW iX3, Tesla Model Y, and Opel Mokka. Currently, the SUV is only available with a 231 HP electric motor, producing 320 Nm of torque, positioned at the rear, with no options available for all-wheel drive.

In China, a version with a 1.6-liter petrol engine that acts as a generator is also available, but this version will not be offered in Europe. According to some people who have tested the C10, there are the prerequisites to make it a competitor for Tesla and even BMW. It’s not yet clear whether both electric versions with different ranges (standard or extended) will be launched in Germany. To be on par with other major brands, it’s hypothesized that the C10 will only come in the extended range version.

Stellantis has declared an official range of 420 km according to the WLTP standard, probably referring to the extended version. ICA mentions a range of 450 km for the superior version. The base version could reach about 350 km, a value that’s insufficient for a mid-range SUV. With direct current, it should take about 30 minutes to go from 30 to 80 percent charge. If the net battery capacity is 70 kWh, this translates to a charging speed of only 1.2 kWh per minute, which is actually acceptable for a city car. Testers describe the C10 as a family-friendly and spacious vehicle, with high build quality and competitive prices, although those for the European market have not yet been revealed.

The transmission modes are selectable via a lever on the steering column which, like in the Tesla Model 3, appears rather uncomfortable in tight turns. The space for rear passengers is abundant, in line with Chinese market preferences, but with a trunk capacity of only 370 liters. In comparison, the BMW iX3 offers 510 liters and the Tesla Model Y has even 854 liters. Another criticized aspect is the possibility of folding down the backrests only in a 60:40 ratio, rather than the more versatile 40:20:40. However, the motor performance would be adequate, albeit not sporty, as one might expect from a 231 HP engine.

It’s important to note that the C10 could obtain five stars in the EuroNCAP crash test, and Stellantis’ support in launching the model on the market should inspire confidence in this element. If the C10 is offered at around 45,000 euros, it could be competitive compared to the Model Y in its base version or the luxury version of the electric Mokka.