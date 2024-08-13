Leapmotor EVs spotted in Italy ahead of September launch in Europe

Starting from September, Stellantis will introduce the first Leapmotor models in various European countries. Although the distribution and sales details are not yet entirely clear, the Stellantis group is accelerating preparations for the launch of the Chinese brand in the European market. After hundreds of Leapmotor models left China for Europe a few weeks ago, they arrived in Italy just weeks before the official debut.

Leapmotor ready to sell its electric vehicles in Europe thanks to Stellantis: official debut in September

Stellantis recently invested 1.5 billion euros to acquire about 20% of Leapmotor’s shares. Sales will begin in nine European markets, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. The first two Leapmotor electric models to be marketed are the C10 SUV and the T03 city car. Some of these have been spotted near the Mirafiori plant in Turin, evidenced by spy photos shared on social media by Walter Vayr, showing the two models on the road.

The T03, which will likely be offered at a starting price just under 20,000 euros, will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland. It will also be interesting to see the official prices of these two models, on which Stellantis is reportedly focusing heavily, especially for competitiveness and accessibility. In the past, the group has emphasized that the C10 is based on the LEAP 3.0 architecture developed by Leapmotor and promises a range of 420 km according to the WLTP cycle. The much-talked-about T03 will have a range of 265 km.

In China, the small electric city car is offered with different powertrains, but it hasn’t been specified yet whether the same options will be available in Europe. Over the next three years, Stellantis plans to launch at least one new Leapmotor model, ensuring a new one every year. The Leapmotor International joint venture, led by Stellantis, aims to increase the number of sales points in Europe, with the goal of 500 active dealerships by 2026.