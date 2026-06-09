Leapmotor brings its 900 km-range hybrid to Australia

The Australian market welcomes Leapmotor’s first EREV, the B10 Hybrid EV, a model that marks the Chinese brand’s entry into range-extended electric technology. The choice of country does not seem accidental, given Australia’s long distances and a charging network that is not always widespread. These elements make this technical solution particularly suitable for the local market.

Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV, the range-extended SUV debuts in Australia

The heart of the project lies in its architecture. The wheels are driven exclusively by the electric motor, while the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine works only as a generator, recharging the 18.8 kWh LFP battery when needed. This is therefore not a traditional hybrid, but a car that always drives like an electric vehicle, with the combustion engine acting only as a range extender.

The figures show a total output of 160 kW, equal to around 215 hp, with 240 Nm of torque. The B10 Hybrid EV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 km/h. In purely electric mode, it claims up to 84 km in the WLTP cycle, enough for most daily journeys, while the generator extends total range to 900 km. DC fast charging reaches 46 kW, with a 30-80% charge taking around 20 minutes according to the declared data.

The Australian line-up includes two trims, Style and Design, with starting prices set at around 27,000 and 29,000 Australian dollars respectively. These figures place the car in a competitive area of the segment. Even the entry-level version offers 18-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, a 360-degree camera and an integrated dashcam, while the higher trim adds electrically adjustable TechnoLeather seats, a heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, a twelve-speaker audio system and an electric tailgate.

The cabin is dominated by a digital instrument cluster and a floating 14.6-inch central touchscreen, in line with the technological approach of Leapmotor’s most recent models. Six exterior colours and three interior configurations will be available, while the first 500 customers will receive three years of free maintenance, premium paint, a 7 kW wallbox and a V2L cable.

For Leapmotor, supported by its collaboration with Stellantis, this model represents an important step in its international growth plan. Until now, that expansion had focused mainly on fully electric models such as the T03, B10, C10, C11 and C16. EREV technology now becomes a tool to broaden the brand’s potential audience, also attracting customers who approach electrified mobility with caution because of concerns linked to charging infrastructure.