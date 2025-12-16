Leapmotor boosts its strategy with an advanced range extender

The range extender system is a technology that remains relatively unknown to many drivers. Vehicles equipped with it can be considered hybrid models, where the internal combustion engine does not drive the wheels directly but serves only to recharge the battery that powers the electric motor.

After being sidelined for a long time, the range extender is now gaining renewed attention. In Europe, this solution has never truly taken off, despite being available for years. A notable example is the BMW i3, which already offered this technology in 2013 before it was gradually phased out.

Leapmotor and ZF bring range extender technology back to Europe

In recent years, however, the trend appears to have shifted. Widely appreciated in China, the range extender is slowly returning to the spotlight in the European market as well. Several mainstream manufacturers, including BMW and Volkswagen, have publicly stated that they are once again taking a close look at this solution.

This technology represents an interesting alternative for drivers who do not yet feel ready to make the full transition to all-electric vehicles. Its main advantage lies in the ability to deliver long driving ranges while using relatively small batteries. By contrast, fully electric cars require increasingly large and expensive battery packs to extend their range. In addition, range anxiety is significantly reduced, as the combustion engine can recharge the battery when needed, as long as fuel is available.

Within this context comes Leapmotor’s announcement of a partnership with ZF, the well-known German automotive supplier specialized in components and transmissions. ZF will provide Leapmotor’s new range extender system called eRE+, which will debut on one of the brand’s models starting in 2026.

The first vehicle to benefit from this technology will be the new Leapmotor D19, a high-end SUV expected to arrive in 2026. Thanks to ZF’s system, the D19 promises a total driving range exceeding 1,000 kilometers. One of the key features of the eRE+ system is its ability, under certain conditions, to transmit torque directly to the wheels through an intelligent clutch and an integrated differential.

ZF will not supply the combustion engine itself. It is also worth noting that the D19 will become the second Leapmotor model equipped with a range extender, following the C10, which uses a different technical solution.

All these signals suggest that the range extender could emerge as one of the reference technologies for the European market in the coming years. Its success in China and North America shows that this system is increasingly seen as a practical alternative to reduce reliance on charging infrastructure and support a smoother transition toward electrified mobility.