Leapmotor C10 arrives in Brazil as the country’s first SUV with REEV technology

Customers who want the convenience of fully electric driving without giving up the freedom to travel anywhere can now count on a new solution. The Leapmotor C10, now available at the brand’s Brazilian dealerships, marks a historic milestone: it is the first SUV ever sold in Brazil with REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) technology, offered in the Ultra-Hybrid version.

Leapmotor C10 Ultra-Hybrid: the first SUV with REEV technology debuts in Brazil

“Leapmotor makes no compromises. Our goal is to offer every customer the best in technology and freedom of choice. The C10 is the only SUV in Brazil to offer both a 100% electric and an Ultra-Hybrid variant, each powered by an electric motor. This marks the first chapter of a pioneering story we will build together with Stellantis, as part of our long-term strategy for South America,” said Fernando Varela, Vice President of Leapmotor South America.

The Leapmotor C10 is available in a single trim level with two variants: Battery Electric (BEV) and Ultra-Hybrid with REEV technology, in which the gasoline engine serves solely as a generator to recharge the battery or supply power to the traction motor. Visually, the two versions are identical, distinguished only by the fuel cap on the Ultra-Hybrid. Measuring 4.74 meters long, 2.13 meters wide, and 1.68 meters high, the C10 projects a sense of strength and presence, emphasized by its launch colors, Boreal Green and Tundra Grey. The adaptive full LED headlights blend seamlessly into the sleek front fascia, while the automatically controlled air intakes enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

The interior of the Leapmotor C10 reflects the brand’s design philosophy, featuring spacious surfaces, clean lines, and a warm, modern atmosphere. The driver’s seat automatically slides back when the door opens and returns to its preset position once seated. Every vehicle function, from drive mode and climate control to audio and ambient lighting, is managed via the Leap One system with its 14.6-inch touchscreen display.

Beneath the center console are a wireless charger, two USB ports (including one fast-charging Type-C), and multiple storage compartments. The cabin combines soft-touch materials and premium finishes, enhanced by the Smart Light ambient system, which changes color with the music or warns of nearby obstacles while parking.

The cargo area offers 465 liters of space (435 liters in the Ultra-Hybrid) and features a programmable power tailgate, ideal for tight spaces. The electric version also adds a 32-liter front trunk. The Theater Sound System with 12 speakers and an 840W subwoofer delivers an immersive 7.1 surround experience, synchronized with the ambient lighting. Built-in microphones recognize which passenger is speaking, allowing individualized commands, such as adjusting the temperature for one side only.

The C10 Ultra-Hybrid is the only model sold in Brazil using REEV technology, which ensures constant electric drive regardless of battery charge. The internal combustion engine works exclusively as a generator, ensuring smooth, vibration-free driving and extended range, without the interruptions typical of traditional hybrids.

This architecture allows the C10 to maintain the comfort and performance of a pure electric vehicle, while offering the freedom to travel without relying solely on charging infrastructure. The C10 also features four dedicated energy management modes, allowing the driver to tailor power delivery and energy use to their specific driving needs.