Leapmotor B05 debuts in the UK at the Manchester Motor Show

Leapmotor will make its official debut at the first Manchester Motor Show, scheduled for Saturday, January 10, at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. The event will be open to the public with free entry upon registration and will represent an important showcase for the brand in the United Kingdom.

During the show, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the full Leapmotor lineup and attend the UK premiere of the B05 sedan, unveiled at the 2025 Munich Motor Show and expected to reach the market in 2026. This preview marks a significant step in strengthening the brand’s presence across the European automotive landscape.

Leapmotor makes UK debut at the first Manchester Motor Show

Beyond the static displays, the Manchester Motor Show will offer a range of interactive experiences designed to engage the public. Attendees will be able to learn more about the technologies behind electric and extended-range vehicles while also comparing offerings from the other nine brands on display. The show will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., providing a full day dedicated to innovation, design, and sustainable mobility.

At the inaugural event, visitors will be among the first in the UK to get up close with the Leapmotor range, sit inside the showcased models, and discover their key features. The lineup will include the T03, an A-segment city car, the recently introduced B10 compact SUV, and the C10, designed with family use in mind. In line with the brand’s philosophy, even the latest models come with a comprehensive standard specification, avoiding long lists of optional extras.

Adding to the experience, Leapmotor will also feature a VR bungee jumping simulator inspired by the brand’s UK launch campaign. This initiative echoes an earlier promotional event held at the beginning of the year, when a temporary showroom allowed visitors to experience a real jump into the void, symbolizing the invitation to “take the leap” toward a new form of mobility. All fully electric Leapmotor models are also available with the LEAP-GRANT system, a benchmark solution for the sector.