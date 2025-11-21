Leapmotor announces Brazil production plans and showcases its B10, C10 and C16 SUVs

Leapmotor, the Chinese EV brand partnered with Stellantis, has officially chosen the Goiana Automotive Hub in Pernambuco as the production base for its launch in Brazil. The announcement was made at the São Paulo Motor Show by Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America. At the same time, the company confirmed it will expand its presence in the region, entering Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

Leapmotor confirms local production in Brazil and showcases B10, C10 and C16 SUVs at the São Paulo Motor Show

For the São Paulo event, Leapmotor set up a large, experience-driven stand designed to showcase the brand’s full potential. Visitors can get a close look at two highlights: a new interpretation of the B10 SUV, already confirmed for Brazil and available for pre-order with deliveries beginning in January, and the all-electric C16, a six-seat model focused on comfort and premium features. Inside, the C16 offers individual power-adjustable seats in the first two rows, fold-out tables, and an 8.1-litre refrigerated/heated compartment between the front seats. Rear passengers also benefit from a massive 15.6-inch entertainment display paired with a 21-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system.

Tech features are centred around the 14.6-inch LeapOne infotainment system powered by Deepseek AI. Safety highlights include full-length curtain airbags for all rows, a “Sentinel Mode”, Park Assist with memory of frequent parking spots, and a body structure made from 75% high-strength steel and aluminium. The 299-hp, 360-Nm electric motor delivers strong performance, with 0–100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. An Ultra-Hybrid (REEV) version is also available, offering over 1,000 km of NEDC range.

Alongside these new unveilings, Leapmotor is also displaying the models already confirmed for Brazil: the B10 Electric and the C10, offered both as a fully electric SUV and in Ultra-Hybrid form. This hybrid system, used for the first time on an SUV sold in the country, employs the combustion engine solely as a generator to recharge the battery, easing range anxiety and offering exceptional versatility. With the C10 Ultra-Hybrid, drivers can charge at home or via DC fast charging, or simply refuel and let the system replenish the battery while driving.

With local production underway, an expanding product lineup, and entry into new South American markets, Leapmotor is positioning itself to quickly become one of the major players in the region’s fast-growing electrified mobility sector.