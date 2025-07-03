Leapmotor achieves its best-ever sales performance in June 2025

Leapmotor closed June 2025 with a new record, reaching 48,006 electric vehicles sold, the highest figure ever recorded by the Chinese brand backed by Stellantis. Founded in 2015, Leapmotor has also surpassed 800,000 cumulative deliveries, announced last June 18th.

Leapmotor announced it sold 48,006 units in June, with a 138.65% year-over-year increase

The automaker’s growth is rapidly accelerating. Compared to June 2024, sales increased by 138.65%, while compared to the previous month there was a 6.52% increase. In the first six months of 2025, Leapmotor has already delivered 221,664 vehicles, combining domestic and international sales.

In 2024, Stellantis acquired a 20% stake in the company, establishing a joint venture called Leapmotor International, of which the automotive group, now led by Antonio Filosa, holds 51%. This agreement has strengthened Leapmotor’s global presence and accelerated its commercial expansion.

Although the company has not yet released precise foreign sales data for the first half of the year, it is known that between January and May 2025, 17,200 vehicles were exported, positioning Leapmotor as the Chinese startup with the best performance among new energy vehicle manufacturers.

In 2024, annual sales had stopped at 293,700 units, but the launch of new models like the B10 crossover, along with updates to the C10 and C16, has given a strong boost to performance. The goal for 2025 is to reach between 500,000 and 600,000 vehicles sold, a target that seems within reach thanks to the arrival of the B01 sedan and the traditional year-end sales peak expected in China.

At the same time, Leapmotor aims to strengthen its presence in Europe, with over 700 planned sales points in the continent’s main markets. Currently, the brand has more than 400 showrooms in 13 countries, where it already offers the T03 and C10 models. The new B10 will soon be added to these, intended to further expand the global range.