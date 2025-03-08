Latest Ram 1500 rumors: return of HEMI V8 engine with more power

The news is about bringing back the legendary 5.7- and 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engines. But that’s not all, there is also talk of a grand return of the TRX version, with even more power than before. And as if that weren’t enough, the Power Wagon could soon roar thanks to a turbo diesel engine.

Hemi V8 may be ready for a comeback

The news came from an email that made the rounds on the Web, probably sent by an insider at a dealership that sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand cars in Wisconsin. According to what was made public by the website Sportsnaut, Stellantis’ plans for the future of its flagship models would be revealed during an internal event. The leaked message speaks volumes: the legendary 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is set to make its return, and it may not be alone. In fact, there is also talk that the more powerful 6.4-liter variant, already found on heavy-duty models, may be coming to join it. This would mean further added adrenaline for the Ram 1500, which would again compete at the top of the segment in terms of performance.

Possible return of TRX as well

But the surprises do not end there. The e-mail also refers to a return of the TRX, the most extreme version of the Ram 1500, which could come with even more power than before. There are no exact details yet, but excitement is certainly high. Finally, there is talk of possible news for the Power Wagon, another popular model of the Ram brand. According to reports that have come to light, it may soon be equipped with a turbo diesel engine, a choice that would meet the needs of those looking for a rugged and capable pickup truck that is ideal for work and adventure.

At the moment, there are no precise details about the engine that will be used. However, the previous model was equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a true force of nature, capable of delivering an impressive 702 horsepower. This power translated into remarkable performance, with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 195 kilometers per hour.

More news for the American brand

But the news does not end there. Ram also appears to have plans to expand its offerings with new special editions. In particular, there is talk of a Night Edition and a Warlock variant for the 2500 and 3500 HD models. This choice seems to follow the path of the success achieved with the Ram 1500 2024, which has already offered an all-black Night Edition and a Warlock that has been highly praised by the public. Of course, these are only rumors at the moment, and Stellantis has not yet made any official statements. However, the source seems reliable.

As for the engine, it would be a 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder, capable of delivering 430 hp. This could be a significant leap from the current Power Wagon, which is only available with the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine, which offers 410 hp. The introduction of the turbodiesel engine could significantly improve the vehicle’s performance, especially in terms of torque and towing capacity, making it even more suitable for off-road use. In addition to the Power Wagon, it appears that Dodge is also working on other models. A leaked email reveals that 2025 may be the last year of production for the Dodge Durango. In addition, the Dodge Hornet will receive a special version called GLH (Goes Like Hell), designed to enhance the sports crossover’s performance. This information was confirmed directly by Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.