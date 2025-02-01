Ram 1500: unique details and luxury features for the Laramie Night Edition

The Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition establishes itself as one of the most refined and versatile offerings in the pickup truck world, combining high performance, exclusive design, and cutting-edge technologies. This version stands out for its sophisticated and sporty character, designed for those who demand the best both on and off the road.

Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition evolves with aesthetic and technical improvements

Updated with an even more captivating look, the Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition doesn’t introduce a new generation but evolves with aesthetic and technical improvements that keep it at the top of its class. Among the available variants, this version stands out for its total black details that emphasize its bold personality. Bumpers, mirrors, handles, exhaust tips, and 22-inch wheels in glossy black give the pickup an exclusive and aggressive appearance.

With a length approaching six meters, the Ram 1500 is designed to tackle any challenge. Its towing capacity is impressive, reaching up to 4.5 tonnes, while the 1,200-liter bed ensures a payload capacity of 557 kg, combining functionality and robustness without compromise.

The interior of the Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition is a concentration of innovation and comfort. The Uconnect 5 multimedia system, with a 14.5-inch display, offers wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On board, we also find 360-degree cameras, dual-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers. Luxury is further enhanced by heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, designed to ensure maximum intuitiveness while driving.

On the safety front, the new Ram 1500 adopts an advanced ADAS package, including intersection collision detection with autonomous braking, lane keeping assistance, fatigue detection, and traffic sign recognition. The vehicle is also equipped with six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, rain sensors, and automatic headlights, ensuring protection in all driving conditions.

One of the most significant innovations of this version is the farewell to the traditional naturally aspirated V8 in favor of the modern Hurricane 6 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six capable of delivering 426 HP and 635 Nm of torque. The new engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 4×4 drive integrates advanced features for optimal control in any condition. The Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition marks an important step forward for Stellantis, which aims to relaunch the Ram brand in the European market as well.