Lancia will return to Belgium in 2024 with 10 new dealerships

Lancia returns to Belgium at last. The Italian brand, with 117 years of history, re-enters the Belgian market under the umbrella of Stellantis, focusing on the premium segment, with 10 retail locations set to open in the country next year. Lancia had managed to capture a market share in Belgium until its withdrawal in 2016. However, since then, there has been a merger between FCA and PSA, giving rise to Stellantis, the group that has charted a new future for the brand led by Luca Napolitano since 2021. This plan was subsequently approved and funded by the Stellantis board of directors.

From 2024, Lancia returns to Belgium with the opening of 10 showrooms

Lancia will re-enter European markets next year in six countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal. The goal is to prioritize cities in these countries. The Turin-based automaker will position itself in the premium segment and will be part of Stellantis’ premium portfolio along with Alfa Romeo and DS. The challenges will primarily involve product quality, residual value, and service around new cars, aspects that the Stellantis group highly values.

The relaunch event of the Lancia brand in Belgium saw the presence of the manufacturer’s teams and the Italian ambassador in Belgium, Federica Favi. “Lancia’s history is its strength, but it can also be its weakness. We must have the courage to change,” says Milosz Tomanek, Head of Premium Brands at Stellantis. Like all other Italian brands, it’s about overcoming the image of poor quality. “In Belgium, we have a new and an old generation of Italian origin, totaling 300,000 Italians,” reminds the ambassador. “It’s a community that loves its country. They are our customers and our ambassadors,” Tomanek adds.

Italian brands have achieved positive results in this market. Stellantis aims to establish 10 retail locations from the launch of the new Ypsilon in 2024, along with 13 after-sales points to ensure premium service. These retail locations will be set up in dedicated spaces within the existing Stellantis network. From 2024, Lancia will introduce its new Ypsilon, in electric and hybrid versions. Following that, the new Gamma will arrive in 2026, a C-segment SUV, and the new Delta in 2028.