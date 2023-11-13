Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how the new model could look

The New Lancia Ypsilon is about to arrive. The vehicle is set to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. The first images may likely be released as early as next month or at the latest in January. The presentation could take place between late February and early March. Most likely, the debut will occur during an event specifically organized by the premium brand of Stellantis, rather than at a show like the Geneva Motor Show, as initially thought. The car will officially kick off Lancia’s new direction, which will continue in the coming years with the new Lancia Gamma and Lancia Delta. This car will have the task of attracting new customers, and expanding the audience interested in the automaker’s cars.

Here’s how the new Lancia Ypsilon could look

Regarding the new Lancia Ypsilon, we highlight a new render published online that envisions the design of the future entry-level model in the Lancia range. It’s said that this render is one of those that has come closest to the actual design of the model. This model will, therefore, be tasked with bringing the brand back to Europe. The future generation of Ypsilon will have elegant and sporty lines and a size that will grow up to 4 meters in length. Of course, there will be design elements already seen in the recent Lancia Pu+RA HPE concept car. The interiors will be premium and reminiscent of an Italian living room. The technology will be rich and competitive, but its strength will be ease of use.

The New Lancia Ypsilon will have a fairly extensive range of engines, including gasoline, and hybrid versions, including the brand’s first electric vehicle. Compared to the outgoing model, this car will be more international and premium. Furthermore, it will indicate Lancia’s new goal, which in the coming years will seek to establish itself in the premium segment of the auto market by creating its niche.