Lancia Thema: 40 years for a timeless legend

The Lancia Thema will be 40 years old come the year 2024, commemorating a major landmark in automotive history. Introduced at the Turin Auto Show in 1984, this Italian flagship car established itself as a benchmark in design, performance and comfort.

Lancia Thema: a masterpiece of Italian design and engineering.

Born from a platform shared with the Fiat Croma, Saab 9000 and Alfa Romeo 164, the Thema was immediately distinguished by its elegant and refined styling, the product of the genius of Giorgetto Giugiaro. Its classic, well-proportioned lines were an ode to the essentiality of Italian design.

The interior was a true blend of luxury and comfort, made of fine materials such as Alcantara and Poltrona Frau leather. The spacious cabin with attention to detail ensured a unique travel experience, pampering passengers with an atmosphere of refined exclusivity.

Standard equipment was rich and state-of-the-art for the time, including optional extras such as ABS, which was a real step forward in terms of safety. The engine range was wide and varied, offering gasoline and diesel units capable of satisfying every driving need.

Prominent among these was the powerful 3.0-liter 8.32, developed in collaboration with Ferrari, which gave the Thema true sports car performance, with its 215 horsepower and a top speed of 240 km/h.

A sedan for any taste: from Thema SW to the legendary 8.32

More than 370,000 units sold worldwide over the course of its three series (1984 to 1994) established it as a commercial success. The Thema was not only a sedan, but was also available in a station wagon version, the Thema SW, which offered more space and practicality for families and travel enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the Thema offered a wide range of engines: from 2.0-liter 4-cylinders (naturally aspirated and turbocharged) to 2.8-liter and 3.0-liter 6-cylinders, up to the 1.6 aspirated engine produced in very few examples. A 2.5-liter turbodiesel version was also available.

The real jewel in the crown, however, was the Thema 8.32, also known as the Thema Ferrari. Equipped with the 215-horsepower 3.0-liter V8 developed by Ferrari, it represented the ultimate in performance and Italian luxury.



Lancia Thema was not only a car, it was a symbol of its times. Starring in movies and TV series, it represented the Italian lifestyle of elegance, success, and passion for beauty.

Even today, the Thema still fascinates collectors and enthusiasts because of its timeless beauty, its historical value, and its ability to represent a golden era of Italian motoring. A special car that has left an indelible mark in the memory of those who have driven and admired it.