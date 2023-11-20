Lancia Thema: an exclusive event to celebrate its success

The Heritage Hub recently hosted an event to commemorate the history and success of the Lancia Thema, the luxury sedan that dominated the Italian market for ten years and competed with prestigious European brands. This exclusive event is just one of the many gatherings taking place increasingly often at this captivating location, situated within the former Officina 81 in Turin, within the Mirafiori industrial area.

The Heritage Hub is not only a workplace and a museum hub but also an open space for the city, where the historical heritage and values of the automotive industry blend with modern entertainment and the hosting of corporate workshops, university days, and press conferences in a reserved area. For this reason, the venue is available for private or public events, offering participants an exciting experience over time.

Those interested in visiting the Heritage Hub can book tickets online for guided tours, which typically last about two hours and usually take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. In honor of the Thema, the CAReGIVER group organized a special event. This group comprises over 200 professionals, including engineers, technicians, and testers who were part of the Fiat world in the second half of the twentieth century and who maintain a passion for automobiles even though many of them have retired.

Journalist Francesco Forleo moderated a discussion with some of the key figures who brought the Lancia Thema to life, the historic Lancia vehicle born from a collaboration between Fiat, SAAB, and Alfa Romeo. On stage, Roberto Giolito, head of Stellantis Heritage (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Abarth), Paolo Loiotile, product manager for Lancia at Stellantis, and the following experts who worked on the Thema project: Beppe Perlo, Mauro Palitto, Paolo Massai, Bruno Cena, Luigi Filtri, and Vincenzo Nervi. Each of them shared their experience and role in the realization of the model, which was a significant technical and organizational challenge. Alongside them, all versions of the Lancia Thema were exhibited, part of the Stellantis Heritage collection that showcases over 300 vehicles at the HUB.