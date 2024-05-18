Lancia ready to return to Spain, France, and Germany as well

There has already been a first official meeting between Lancia, and CEO Luca Napolitano, with the Spanish investors who will manage the official return to Spain. This news comes on the heels of the confirmation of the official return to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, already confirmed for the return to Europe with the new Lancia Ypsilon. The next step is therefore represented by Spain, where a distribution network of over 10 new operational showrooms will be made available for the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon.

According to what was admitted by the CEO of Lancia, Luca Napolitano, the manufacturer is proceeding “at a fast pace” to bring the brand back to Europe, making it an increasingly desirable, respected and credible manufacturer in the European premium market. The meeting that Lancia was able to set up with Spanish investors made it possible to share the brand’s strategic plan and also the return of Lancia to the country. Following the landing in Spain, it will be the turn of France and, in 2025, Germany.

The first meeting with Spanish investors took place in recent hours, so after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, it will officially be Spain’s turn for the official return of the Lancia brand to another European country. The new Lancia Ypsilon will therefore soon be introduced in Spain as well, making the brand’s internationalization process increasingly substantial, which continues along a solid and increasingly ambitious strategy. The first phase of Lancia’s return to Europe involves a first network of over 70 new dealerships in as many large cities where appreciation of the brand is strong and varied.

A decidedly important role in the internationalization process of Lancia is played by the brand’s new distribution model, increasingly efficient and innovative with 50% of sales taking place online alongside a selected number of retailers whose fundamental input is to guarantee quality without compromise. In the same way, the showrooms are designed to be appreciated by a varied and increasingly demanding European clients. In the new Lancia showrooms, the role of the salesperson, who represents the first interface with the end customer, becomes even more central, guaranteeing a premium and immersive purchasing experience both online and in person.

Alongside the increasingly consistent landing in Europe, Lancia is proceeding with a 10-year strategic plan that includes the presentation of three new models (Ypsilon, Gamma and Delta), available one every two years, in addition to the restructuring of the Italian sales network and the concrete return to Europe with a first network of over 70 new dealerships in 70 main European cities.