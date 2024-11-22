Lancia HF Integrale: new logo revealed for future Gamma and Delta

Lancia has unveiled the new HF Integrale logo that will accompany the future Lancia Gamma and Delta, two highly anticipated models from the Italian brand. The logo was recently revealed by CEO Luca Napolitano and features a small modification compared to the one introduced on the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, presented last May and arriving in 2025.

Lancia reveals new HF Integrale logo for future sporty Gamma and Delta models

The main difference lies in the “Integrale” text, which appears on the new Gamma and Delta models, as both will be equipped with all-wheel drive, a feature that doesn’t characterize the new Ypsilon. This detail marks an important evolution in the visual identity of the brand’s sports models, aimed at an audience passionate about performance and versatility.

The new HF Integrale logo, shown in the image above, features a simple yet impactful design: the “HF” text with the elephant will be followed by the word “Integrale.” It will first be used in 2027, with the arrival of the new Lancia Gamma, a sportback based on the STLA Medium platform, of which a teaser was shown in recent weeks.

However, the greatest anticipation surrounds the return of the Lancia Delta, scheduled for 2028. The Delta is a legendary car that has thrilled entire generations, and the restyling, although risky, has been decided upon with awareness by Lancia, ready to avoid making mistakes. The new Delta HF Integrale will certainly have plenty of horsepower and a square, robust design, recalling the timeless beauty of the Delta from the ’80s and ’90s, a vehicle that remains one of the most iconic ever to this day.