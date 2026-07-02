Lancia Delta, return remains a mystery as new render imagines the next generation

A new render imagines what the Lancia Delta could look like today, with a blue body featuring smooth surfaces and a low, wide front end that echoes the brand’s new design language. The image, published by Sezer Design, once again puts the possible return of the model in the spotlight, even though such a comeback still appears highly unlikely for now.

Could the Lancia Delta return? This new render imagines a modern comeback

The render presents a compact sporty car with a modern, elegant and clean design. The slim light signature and the central vertical element at the front connect visually with a horizontal light bar at the rear, where the Lancia name remains clearly visible and the Delta badge sits in the middle of the tailgate. The imagined interior also follows a direction consistent with the brand’s premium repositioning, with a minimalist and technological dashboard, digital displays, reduced physical controls, a squared steering wheel and materials chosen to convey contemporary elegance. The overall impression feels closer to a refined compact car than to an aggressive hot hatch.

The previous industrial plan had scheduled a new generation for 2028, after the Ypsilon and Gamma, as the third model in the brand’s revival, with a more ambitious positioning than Lancia had in recent years. However, under Stellantis’ new plan and with Lancia now moving under Fiat’s management, the Delta project no longer seems to hold the same importance. There are no confirmations on timing, platform, styling or technical layout, and that silence fuels the idea of a long delay or even the possibility that Stellantis could shelve the project altogether.

Such a decision would still follow a clear industrial logic, considering the struggles of the traditional compact segment in Europe and the need to focus on models that are more profitable or closer to current market demand. Under Fiat’s umbrella, Lancia could move toward a more cautious lineup made up of refined city cars, compact cars or small SUVs. Those solutions may sound less romantic than a new Delta, but they would fit more easily into the group’s existing platforms and would stand a better chance of generating meaningful volumes.