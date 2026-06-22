This digital Lancia Gamma proves modern crossovers are killing our souls

A single digital drawing is already causing an absolute riot online, and the car hasn’t even sniffed a dealership floor yet. Thibault Devauze, the chief designer at GAC Milano, decided to drop a digital bomb on the internet by imagining a Lancia Gamma that actually looks like a premium Italian flagship.

His vision? A low, sleek, gorgeous fastback sedan that heavily channels the elegant ghost of the original 1976 Pininfarina-designed Gamma. It is sophisticated, deeply personal, and highly offensive to anyone who thinks a premium vehicle requires plastic body cladding to look modern.

Naturally, Stellantis corporate executives took one look at this aesthetic masterpiece, sighed in spreadsheet-speak, and proceeded with their completely different plan. The real, flesh-and-blood Lancia Gamma scheduled to roll off the Melfi assembly plant will be a 4.67-meter fastback crossover.

This high-riding appliance will sit on the ubiquitous STLA Medium platform, packing hybrid and fully electric powertrains that deliver up to 375 HP and a highly respectable 740 kilometers of range in its most efficient configurations. On paper, it is a formidable, mathematically optimized weapon designed to fight the endless horde of premium crossovers currently suffocating European roads.

The modern automotive market continuously rewards SUVs and jacked-up ride heights, especially in the mid-to-high tiers. For a brand like Lancia, which is currently undergoing a desperate, CPR-style corporate resurrection, minimizing commercial risk isn’t just smart business. Reusing existing corporate platforms and catering to the public’s bizarre obsession with sitting three inches higher in traffic is peak rational capitalism.

Yet, Devauze’s render strikes a nerve precisely because it does the exact opposite. It dares to dream of an emotional Lancia, unbound by platform-sharing synergy and the tyranny of consumer market research. This leaves us with two completely irreconcilable worldviews. On one hand, you have the clinical rationality of the actual production car, engineered to generate cash flow. On the other, you have a romantic, low-slung sedan that speaks directly to purists who remember what Italian luxury felt like before the industry decided we all needed to drive mini-monstertrucks.