1994 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II at auction: estimates up to 130,000 euros

A 1994 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II will go at RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris on the 31st of January. The eagerly awaited sale session is just around the corner. The specimen up for grabs, tempting potential buyers, comes with no reserve price. However, pre-auction estimates by specialists from the renowned English auction house suggest a value between 90,000 and 130,000 euros.

This vehicle, with chassis number ZLA831AB000585424, presents itself in an elegant Dark Blue hue, somewhat toning down its aggressiveness in favor of discretion, if such a term applies to a car that exudes energy from every pore. The beige Alcantara interior finishes harmoniously complete the color mix. Undoubtedly, the combination is a testament to style.

Under the front hood, its 1,995 cubic centimeter inline twin-cam engine works its mechanical magic, delivering a maximum power of 215 horsepower. While this might seem modest today, it grants the car a tremendous acceleration that made a difference in its time, much like the generous adrenaline rush it offers to those on board.

The car’s energetic vigor is unleashed on all four wheels, as this model is a well-known all-wheel-drive queen. Those who have experienced it in the rally world know its mettle. The street version possesses a less aggressive nature, but it remains a formidable beast. In recent years, its value has soared to previously unimaginable levels. The Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II made its debut in 1993, riding on the lengthy success trail of its earlier racing versions.

In its “civilian” guise, it retained a race-like edge. When seen in the rearview mirrors, supercar owners would break into a cold sweat, fearing embarrassment, especially on more driven roads. In fact, in more winding layouts, few cars could match its pace. Returning to the model being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Paris, it was initially sold by Brunel Automobiles on June 30, 1994, in France. It then found a new owner in 2020, through the sales mediation of Charles Pozzi, one of the most renowned Ferrari dealers on the planet.

Since then, there have been no other changes in ownership. The car, meticulously maintained, comes with a series of invoices documenting regular maintenance. Now, it returns to the market, poised to delight another enthusiast. However, the cost of acquisition is not within everyone’s reach.