Lancia Delta comeback looks more likely than ever

Information emerging from the pages of Car and Driver Spain could ease some of the concerns that have circulated in recent months about the future of the new Lancia Delta. The Spanish outlet interviewed Ángel Luis Sánchez, head of Stellantis’ premium cluster in the Iberian Peninsula, and he pointed to May 21, 2026 as an important date for the three brands that make up the group’s high-end division: Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and DS.

New Lancia Delta could still be part of Stellantis’ premium future

On that occasion, Stellantis should present new models aimed at strengthening their positioning, and according to the scenarios outlined by the Spanish publication, the projects that could find confirmation may also include the Delta, alongside the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as a more precise timeline for the launch of the Lancia Gamma, which is expected during 2026.

As a reminder, former brand CEO Luca Napolitano had officially confirmed the Delta project as the third model in the relaunch plan, with a debut scheduled for 2028. However, the management change and Roberta Zerbi’s arrival created uncertainty, especially after the new brand chief said in an interview that Gamma was Lancia’s only immediate priority. Many observers read that statement as a possible scaling back, if not a shelving, of the Delta’s return.

During the interview, Sánchez focused in particular on DS, describing its identity as built around three core pillars: elegance, technology, and comfort, which he said are the values the public most easily associates with the French brand. According to the executive, that positioning has allowed DS to build a particularly loyal customer base, to the point of achieving the highest repurchase rate among Stellantis brands in its reference segment. He also said the brand is preparing to unveil an important new model, although he did not provide further details.

More broadly, the executive’s comments suggest that Stellantis wants to keep investing in the premium cluster, at least partly pushing back against the more pessimistic scenarios that had gained ground among analysts and industry observers. The reports coming from Spain do not, of course, carry official status, but they paint a less gloomy picture than the one that emerged in recent weeks, especially for those who still hope for the return of one of the most representative models in Lancia’s history. In any case, the final answer should arrive on May 21, when Stellantis presents its new strategic plan under Antonio Filosa’s leadership.