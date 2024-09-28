Lancia Delta 2028: envisioning the iconic car as a sleek modern coupé

The rebirth of the Lancia Delta emerges as an opportunity to revitalize a car that has made history, and this render offers a glimpse of how it might look as a Coupé version. Fans hope that the Delta can once again become a product dedicated to enthusiasts, even though many are disappointed that it will debut on the market only in an electric version.

Lancia Delta 2028: here’s how it’s imagined as a coupé version

This digital project was created by Francesco Paglia, who proposed a rendering that imagines a new Delta with modern lines and references to classic design. The concept departs from the traditional sedan to embrace a bolder and sportier style, responding to a growing desire for vehicles that combine performance and appealing aesthetics.

Although it’s just an idea, it reflects the expectations of an audience devoted to a car that has become something more. The Delta has had a glorious past, with models like the HF Integrale that have left an indelible mark in the world of racing. The challenge for Stellantis will be to balance the Delta’s historical legacy with current automotive market trends, increasingly oriented towards electrification and sustainability.

The new generation of Delta could therefore represent not only a return to its roots but also a step towards the future, integrating modern technology and innovative design. With the release of the new Ypsilon and the anticipation for the Delta in 2028, fans hope that Lancia can rediscover its sporty and creative vocation, producing models that not only meet market demands but also celebrate the passion for cars. Before the Lancia Delta, however, the new Lancia Gamma will debut on the market, expected for 2026.