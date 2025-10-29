Lancia could get its own Dodge Charger: here’s what it would look like

The latest rumors about Lancia’s future leave little room for optimism. According to several sources, the Italian brand may be among those affected by Stellantis’ streamlining plan, aimed at cutting costs and focusing resources on its most profitable marques. The new Lancia Ypsilon, which received an enthusiastic initial reception but has underperformed in sales, could prompt the group to rethink its strategy, potentially delaying future models indefinitely.

Lancia’s future remains uncertain, but fans envision a sedan inspired by the Dodge Charger

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Despite this uncertain outlook, Lancia’s passion among enthusiasts remains strong. On the Autopareri forum, one user created a digital render imagining a possible revival of the brand through a Lancia sedan inspired by the Dodge Charger, with elegant proportions and a sporty stance. Though purely virtual, the result offers a fascinating glimpse of what a future flagship could look like.

The imagined design borrows several cues from the new Dodge Charger and even hints at links with the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia. Among the most striking features are the sharply sloped rear window and the fastback-style tail, somewhat reminiscent of the Audi A6 e-tron. The overall impression is that of a bold, refined sedan balancing elegance and sportiness in perfect harmony.

For now, this model exists only in the digital realm, but the vision proves that Lancia continues to inspire creativity among fans, a clear sign that the desire to see this historic Italian name return to a true sedan is still very much alive.