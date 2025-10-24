New 2027 Alfa Romeo Giulia could be very similar to the Dodge Charger

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia is preparing to collect one of the brand’s most important legacies, and the first rumors are beginning to outline the contours of what will be a true evolution of the Biscione’s sedan. According to what has leaked in recent weeks, the new generation’s debut is scheduled for April 2027, with an official presentation that will arrive two years later than the original plans. Initially, in fact, the launch was expected already in 2025, but the brand decided to extend the life cycle of the current Giulia, as well as the Stelvio, until the end of 2027.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: will the new generation be a sedan or crossover?

In recent months some rumors, also relaunched by French magazine L’Argus, had hypothesized a radical change for the new Giulia, with a more raised silhouette closer to that of a crossover. However, the latest rumors confirm that the Giulia will remain a pure sedan, faithful to its sporting DNA, but with more fluid and contemporary lines.

The main novelty will be in the rear, where the classic third volume will disappear in favor of a fastback tail connected to the rear window. A choice that will give the car a more dynamic and aerodynamic presence, without distorting its identity. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be longer and more imposing than the current version: we’re talking about approximately 4.8 meters in length and 1.44 in height, compared to the 4.64 meters of the model currently in the lineup. While using the STLA Large platform, capable of accommodating vehicles over five meters, Alfa Romeo reportedly chose to keep it in perfect balance between sportiness and comfort.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

To get a more concrete idea of the proportions, the most direct comparison is with the Dodge Charger Daytona, its American twin developed on the same base. And precisely from this model, the new generation of Giulia could take inspiration. According to the latest information, in the United States the Giulia could use some of the Charger’s engines, with the goal of becoming more American.

On the aesthetic front, the future Giulia will integrate stylistic elements already seen on the 2026 Tonale, with marked contrasts between paint and black details, and sculpted surfaces inspired by the brand’s higher-performance versions. The design will also take inspiration from the current Giulia GTA and the recent Alfa Romeo Junior, creating a visual language consistent with the brand’s new era.