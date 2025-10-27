Stellantis cuts back on planned models for Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Maserati

After Carlos Tavares’ resignation from Stellantis leadership, which occurred almost a year ago, new CEO Antonio Filosa has begun reviewing the group’s brand strategy, with the goal of reversing course after some complex months. After years marked by overly ambitious plans and too many models, the group has chosen to reduce complexities and focus on more realistic objectives for Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati, adapting programs to the new phase of the European market, now more competitive and more cautious on the electric front.

New Stellantis strategy reduces ambitions for Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and struggling Maserati

Each brand will have a precise role and no longer overlap with others: Alfa Romeo as technological sports car, Lancia as an expression of urban elegance and Maserati as a reference point for luxury, but with a more sober and sustainable approach.

For Alfa Romeo, which has regained visibility with the new Tonale and 33 Stradale, the coming years will be dedicated to consolidating the mid and high-end segments. The idea of a small city crossover seems to be shelved, while the electric transition will proceed with greater caution to ensure solid margins at a time of slowdown in the European premium segment.

Lancia, on the other hand, is slowing its expansion. The new Ypsilon has had good feedback in Italy but a lukewarm reception abroad; for this reason the projects for a sedan and crossover are suspended. The brand will have to focus on reviving its image and profitability before thinking about new models.

The most delicate situation remains Maserati’s. Sales of Grecale and MC20 have not met expectations, while electric projects for GranTurismo and Quattroporte are still under review. The Trident brand will remain in the Stellantis galaxy, but with a reduced range and stronger technical synergies to contain costs, currently too high.