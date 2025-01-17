Lancia, a compact SUV will join the lineup in the next few years

Lancia, a historic Italian brand part of the Stellantis group and beloved by many enthusiasts, is going through an ambitious relaunch phase. With the new Ypsilon already on the market and the flagship Gamma expected in 2026, the brand looks to the future with enthusiasm.

Among the confirmed projects, the arrival of the new Delta, an icon of style and performance, stands out, scheduled between late 2028 and early 2029. But there could be room for additional models in the lineup, including some surprisingly “derived” from the new Ypsilon in some way.

Lancia: a compact SUV coming in the next few years?

There have been long-standing rumors about the possibility of a compact SUV that could complement the Ypsilon, positioning itself in the competitive B-segment. This idea is supported by the recent introduction of the Alfa Romeo Junior, a similarly sized model that has already gathered over 20,000 orders, demonstrating the appeal of this category.

Strengthening this hypothesis, digital designer Salvatore Lepore has shared his interpretation of what a future Lancia compact SUV might look like. The render, inspired by the Junior’s aesthetics, incorporates elements of the Italian brand’s new visual identity, proposing a refined and modern design.

Even though a potential Lancia compact SUV would be very different in reality, the idea stimulates imagination about how the brand could evolve to attract a broader clientele. Such a model would not only help strengthen Lancia‘s market position but would also increase sales and the brand’s importance within the Stellantis group.

A compact SUV could perfectly meet the needs of a young, urban audience looking for a versatile vehicle without compromising on Lancia’s typical style and elegance. As we know, there are no official announcements yet, but the introduction of a compact SUV could represent a fundamental piece in Lancia’s expansion strategy. By the end of the decade, we might witness this certainly exciting entry for many enthusiasts and the Italian public.