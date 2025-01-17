Kuniskis announces goal of affordable midsize pickup truck to satisfy market demand

Tim Kuniskis, head of Ram, announced the ambitious goal of expanding the vehicle lineup with the introduction of a midsize pickup truck. This business move is being put in place to fill a gap in the market, which is currently dominated by larger and more expensive models. During the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, Kuniskis highlighted the importance of making more affordable options available to consumers in line with growing cost concerns. The company recognizes that even as price increases have occurred, demand for pickup trucks remains high, prompting manufacturers to diversify their offerings.

Kuniskis wants to fill Ram’s range

Kuniskis, expressing a desire in the automotive industry, wondered aloud what the resolution was for a particular type of vehicle. In essence, he asked, “Wouldn’t it be ideal to have a medium-sized truck that exceeds consumer expectations, thus filling a gap in the market?” He later also clearly stated his interest in such a vehicle.

This idea of Kuniskis found light during Stellantis’ EV Day event in 2021. On that occasion, the company made public an initial hypothesis of a possible mid-size pickup truck based on its innovative STLA Large platform. This platform, which features a monocoque structure, was mentioned as a promising basis for a future Ram midsize pickup truck, suggesting a more modern and cutting-edge approach than traditional pickup truck designs.

Ram 1200 and Ram Rampage

The Ram 1200, introduced in Mexico in 2024, is a revised mirror of some existing models on the market. Based on the platform of vehicles such as the Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek, the 1200 looks like a mid-size pickup truck with a traditional chassis structure. Under the hood is a 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of delivering 207 horsepower and 226 lb-ft of torque. Available in several configurations, including single and double cab, the 1200 offers a towing capacity and payload that make it suitable for a wide range of uses.

On the other hand, when it comes to the Ram Rampage, we can say that it was launched in Brazil the year before the 1200, and based on its features it is positioned in a slightly lower market segment. Built on a monocoque platform, the Rampage is a compact pickup that features a modern design and driving dynamics more like that of an SUV. The engine lineup includes a 2.2-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline, the latter capable of developing 272 horsepower, making it the most powerful production pickup in South America.

Therefore, we can conclude by saying that Ram, a brand known for its large pickups, is showing increasing interest in the midsize pickup segment in order to position itself at a high level in a market that is currently dominated by historical competitors such as Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota. The enthusiasm expressed by a senior brand executive tells us that there is a real serious commitment to launching a new model in this category. Despite this, the lack of an official release date for a midsize pickup in the United States leaves commercial vehicle enthusiasts with uncertain anticipation.