Kia EV5 set for 2026 north american launch, it could rival Tesla’s Model Y

Following its initial debut in China back in 2023, the Kia EV5 is now officially heading to South Korea and Europe, with sales expected to begin in the second half of 2025. But if you’re in North America, Kia has confirmed that sales will kick off in early 2026. The brand hasn’t explicitly mentioned a U.S. launch yet, so it’s likely the EV5 will first arrive in Canada.

Built on Hyundai’s proven E-GMP platform, the EV5 offers generous dimensions and smart design with a 108.2-inch wheelbase, making it significantly larger than the Kia Sportage. That extra space should translate into a roomier, more comfortable ride for both rows of passengers. With 18- or 19-inch wheels, a striking full-width LED daytime running light, and a low rear liftgate opening for easier loading, the EV5 blends form and function. While it may not be the ultimate performance machine, it’s a practical and stylish compact SUV.

At launch in Korea and Europe, the EV5 will feature a 215-hp front-mounted electric motor, with a 0–100 km/h time of 8.4 seconds. Two battery options, 60.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh, deliver up to 329 miles of range (WLTP standards). Fast charging from 10% to 80% takes just about 30 minutes, and the built-in Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability lets you power appliances and gear when off the grid.

While the dual-motor AWD version with 308 hp is available in markets like Australia, Kia hasn’t said if that model, or a potential GT performance trim, will come to North America. Either way, towing is capped at 1,850 pounds, and acceleration won’t thrill performance buffs. Just to say the context, the Tesla Model Y RWD offers 295 hp, around 310 miles of range, and tows up to 3,500 pounds.

Inside, Kia has gone for a balance of tech and tactile controls. Kia keeps physical knobs and buttons for climate, audio, locks, and window switches. Still, the cabin feels cutting-edge, featuring dual 12.3-inch screens flanking a 5.3-inch climate display, with one of the screens powered by a ChatGPT-based AI assistant. Rear-seat passengers get their own climate control screen, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system ensures high-end sound for everyone on board.

We’ll have to wait until Kia launches North American sales to confirm pricing and trims, but the EV5 looks like a compelling addition to the electric SUV segment. If the brand can keep pricing near the $44,990 Model Y RWD, it could turn out to be a serious contender. Some buyers may prefer to stick with the Sportage, which starts at around $29,000 and just over $40,000 in hybrid form, but the EV5’s upscale design and electric efficiency might be very interesting.