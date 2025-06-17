Stellantis celebrates 100 years of operations in Canada

To date, company has produced more than 25 million vehicles in Canada, creating tens of thousands of jobs and contributing to Canada’s economy

Chrysler Canada 100 years

June 17, 2025 , Windsor, Ontario – 100 years ago today, Chrysler Canada was incorporated in Windsor, Ontario. To mark the occasion, a special Family Day celebration will take place on Sunday, June 22 at the Windsor Assembly Plant for employees, retirees and their families. The public can also participate by attending a car show organized by Cars & Coffee Windsor along Chrysler Centre Road, beginning at 9 a.m., with proceeds benefitting the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village. A $10 cash donation for each vehicle displayed will be collected upon entry. Local vendors will also be present with food and merchandise available for purchase.

“As we celebrate a century of operations here in Canada, we are incredibly proud of our legacy. We have been an instrumental player in helping to shape the automotive industry through bold innovation, engineering excellence and timeless, yet affordable designs,” said Jeff Hines, president and CEO, Stellantis Canada. “We have evolved from our humble beginnings in 1925 with just 181 employees and 4,500 vehicles built, to nearly 9,000 current employees and 440 dealers coast to coast, having built more than 25 million vehicles. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and passion of our employees, the loyalty of our customers and the strength of our dealers. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Here’s to the next 100 years!”

Special, new, commemorative signage will be installed at the plant and surrounding roadways, proudly displaying the company’s current products and strong Canadian heritage by thanking its customers, employees and dealers, who have played an important part in the company’s success, with the tagline: “You didn’t just ride along. You drove us.”

2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition honours Century of Innovation

The Chrysler Corporation of Canada Limited was incorporated in Windsor on June 17, 1925, only 11 days after Walter P. Chrysler founded the Chrysler Corporation just across the Detroit River in Detroit, The Motor City. Chrysler Corporation of Canada was the successor to the former Maxwell-Chalmers Motor Company of Canada.

In 1928, the company acquired Canada’s Dodge Bros. operations and truck manufacturer Graham Bros., while the Plymouth and DeSoto divisions were also established, making Chrysler Corp. a full-line Canadian auto manufacturer. A year later, it opened its first new assembly facility, the nucleus for the current Windsor Assembly Plant and today home to the Chrysler minivan family and the all-new Dodge Charger muscle car.

To mark the 100-year milestone, Chrysler brand has introduced the assembled-in-Windsor Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition, which is available to order starting this month. The 100th Anniversary Edition features Semi-Gloss Granite Crystal accents, unique polished luster grey wheels and is available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior paint options with either gas or segment exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrains. In Canada, the Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition starts at $59,190 ($56,190 MSRP plus additional fees).

Stellantis in Canada today

Today, Stellantis is comprised of seven automotive brands in Canada, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram and Mopar, sold across approximately 440 dealers. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.

Stellantis in Canada operates vehicle manufacturing facilities in Windsor, assembling Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, Chrysler Grand Caravan (Canada only), Chrysler Voyager (U.S. only) and Dodge Charger, and in Brampton, Ontario, where the Brampton Assembly Plant is undergoing retooling for a next-generation product, plus a key metals casting plant in Etobicoke in Toronto’s west end.

Nationally, the company has three regional business hubs (Alberta, Ontario, Quebec), two parts distribution centres (Red Deer, Alberta and Brampton, Ontario) and the unique Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC), also in Windsor. Opened in 1996 as a partnership between the University of Windsor and Chrysler Canada, the ARDC was the first industry/academia research partnership of its kind dedicated to automotive research, development and education.

The ARDC is also home to the soon-to-be-opened Stellantis North America Battery Technology Centre. This will serve as the North American hub for the development and validation of advanced battery-electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) cells, modules and battery packs. The new Battery Technology Centre will also build on the ARDC’s academic partnership with the University of Windsor on various testing projects.

In 2022, Stellantis entered into a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, creating NextStar Energy and Canada’s first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant in Windsor. NextStar will produce leading-edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.