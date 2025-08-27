Jeep’s pricey lineup needs a win: can the new Cherokee deliver?

Let’s set aside the debate about Stellantis brands that struggle to gain traction and focus on Jeep, arguably the group’s most iconic American marque. Its lineup is among the most complete in the SUV landscape, ranging from compact models to luxury offerings and even a fully electric future with the Wagoneer S. Yet aside from the legendary Wrangler, much of the lineup seems to be stumbling in the market, failing to deliver consistently strong sales. Will the arrival of the new Cherokee change the game?

Next-gen Jeep Cherokee targets Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V

At first glance, Jeep’s portfolio looks impressive, but a closer look reveals fewer distinct models than expected, as many are derivatives of the same platforms. The Wrangler, for example, comes in multiple configurations, as does the Grand Cherokee in two- and three-row formats, along with its 4xe hybrid version. The Gladiator is essentially a Wrangler with a pickup bed. The same applies to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, two interpretations of the same architecture. This isn’t necessarily a flaw, but it does mean the lineup appears broader than it truly is, built on just five or six common foundations.

This approach recalls strategies once used by Chrysler, which managed to “keep the lights on” by filling showrooms with vehicles spun off a few platforms. The real issue, however, lies in the jungle of trims. The Grand Cherokee comes in nine configurations, the Gladiator in eight, and the Wrangler in seven plus hybrid variants. Such an overload of choice risks overwhelming customers, already confronted with starting prices that often exceed $50,000.

Enter the next-generation Jeep Cherokee, designed to take on giants like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo engine paired with two electric motors and a small battery, it delivers an EPA rating of 36 mpg, a base price of $35,000, and features on par with its rivals.

Rear-seat space may lag behind the CR-V, but Jeep’s pricing advantage helps close the gap. And there’s one thing no Japanese competitor can offer: the seven-slot grille and Jeep badge on the hood, heritage symbols of an iconic brand. Could this be the birth of a new bestseller?